Gold-winning kickboxer nabbed in Delhi's Naraina showroom firing case

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi-police">Delhi Police</a> has nabbed an international kick-boxing player in connection with the firing at a high-end luxury car showroom in the Naraina area last month, an officer said on Thursday.</p>.<p>Deepak, 26, won international junior championship gold for three continuous years, he said.</p>.<p>"He got a job in the Indian Army in sports quota but later quit it. He is an accredited Wushu coach and runs a kick-boxing coaching centre in Rohtak city in Haryana," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amit Goel said.</p>.<p>Police early Thursday also nabbed 27-year-old Armaan Khan, another man involved in the firing, from northwest Delhi's Majra Dabas after a shootout.</p>.<p>On September 27, three people opened fire at a luxury car showroom in an extortion bid.</p>.<p>One of them pointed his pistol at the head of the showroom manager, while the other two went on a shooting rampage, hitting several cars and TV screens inside the shop. Deepak, the fourth man, kept a vigil outside the showroom, hiding his face.</p>.<p>Police scoured through the CCTV footage and identified Deepak. He was arrested from Rohtak City after a brief scuffle.</p>.<p>"He used his martial arts maneuvers to escape, but was overpowered," Goel said.</p>.<p>During interrogation, Deepak revealed that he and his associates decided to threaten the showroom owner in person when refused to pay up.</p>.<p>He said that on September 26, all of them met at a hotel in Rohtak and went over the details of the attack.</p>.<p>After the incident, the four separated ways, with Deepak fleeing to Punjab, the DCP said.</p>.<p>Police have also recovered the notebook from which a page was torn to write the threat message left behind at the showroom. </p>