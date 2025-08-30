Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Court strikes down US tariffs, 'Still in effect,' says Donald Trump

The court ruling calls Trump's tariffs strategy into question, portraying it as a reckless power grab that threatens to destabilise US trade policy and global markets.
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 02:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 August 2025, 02:52 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald TrumpTariff

Follow us on :

Follow Us