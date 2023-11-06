Govt should introduce pollution vacation: Parents miffed as Delhi shuts schools till Nov 10 barring classes 10, 12

New Delhi: All schools in Delhi have been directed to suspend physical classes, except for classes 10 and 12, until November 10 in view of rising pollution levels, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced on Monday.
Pollution levels in Delhi-NCR on Monday morning were recorded around seven to eight times above the government-prescribed safe limit, as a toxic haze persisted over the region for the seventh consecutive day.
However, for classes 10 and 12, schools have the option either to conduct online classes or hold physical classes, a circular from the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.
"In view of the implementation of Stage IV Graded Response Action Plan order issued by CAQM, it is ordered that all classes - except 10 and 12 -- in all schools of Delhi shall be held online up to November 10. Teachers shall come to school and conduct classes online," a circular from the DoE said.
"As for the Board classes, the Head of Schools shall have the option either to conduct the same online or call the students to school for physical classes," the circular said.
On Sunday, Delhi Education Minister Atishi had announced closure of primary classes of all schools until November 10 and said schools have the option of teaching online for classes 6 to 12.
However, all government and private schools opted to hold physical classes for classes 6 to 12.
The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI), recorded at 4 pm every day, worsened from 415 on Saturday to 454 on Sunday, prompting the Centre to implement all emergency measures mandated under the final Stage IV of its air pollution control plan called the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
According to a 2018 study conducted by The Energy and Resources Institute, vehicular emissions contribute to roughly 40 per cent of the PM 2.5 pollution in the national capital.
Meanwhile, Delhi Parents' Association welcomed the move of shutting schools amid pollution but also sought a 'permanent solution' to the problem.
Delhi Parents' Association president Aparajita Gautam told PTI that the problem of pollution arises in the national capital every year and that, the government should introduce 'pollution vacation' in the yearly holiday calendar for school students.
"On one hand this is a welcome step because the students were suffering and on the other, parents are frustrated because we witness this situation every year in Delhi. How long will the government keep shutting schools for pollution? This just shows that they have failed to implement anti-pollution norms," she said.
'The government should introduce 'pollution vacation' in the yearly holiday calendar now on,' Gautam told PTI.
She said there have been cases of children falling sick and facing breathing and allergic problems due to rising levels of pollution in the city.