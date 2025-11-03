Menu
Haze shrouds Delhi, air quality 'very poor'

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 316, indicating persistent pollution levels.
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 06:04 IST
Published 03 November 2025, 06:04 IST
