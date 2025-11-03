<p>New Delhi: A grey haze blanketed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi </a>on Monday as the city's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category.</p>.<p>According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 316, indicating persistent pollution levels.</p>.<p>As many as 28 monitoring stations recorded 'very poor' air quality with readings above 300, the CPCB's Sameer app showed.</p>.Delhi cloud seeding trials purely an experiment: Govt official.<p>An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.</p>.<p>Delhi's minimum temperature settled at 17.9 degrees Celsius, 1.9 notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.</p>.<p>Humidity was recorded at 64 per cent at 8.30 am.</p>.<p>The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius with mist in the air, the IMD said.</p>