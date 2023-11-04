HC 'disapproves' non-compliance of directions on pregnancy termination of minor victims of sexual assault

On Friday, dealing with the case of a 16-year-old girl who got pregnant due to a sexual assault and approached the court seeking termination of her 25-week pregnancy, which is beyond the permissible limit of 24 weeks, the court unequivocally directed that in the future, such a lapse on the part of authorities will be treated seriously as it can adversely affect the physical well-being of the victim and each passing day poses a threat to the minor's life and makes it difficult to medically terminate her pregnancy.