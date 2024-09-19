HC seeks stand of Puja Khedkar on perjury claim by UPSC in anticipatory bail case

"The claim that the Commission collected her biometrics is absolutely false made with the sole aim and purpose of deceiving this Hon'ble Court for obtaining favourable orders. The said claim is denied since the Commission did not collect any biometric (eyes and fingerprints) during her Personality Test or carried out any attempts verification on the basis of the same. The Commission has not collected any biometric information from any candidate during the Personality Test of the Civil Services Examinations held so far," the application said.