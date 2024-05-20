Home
Heatwave likely to grip Delhi during day, mercury expected to touch 45 degrees Celsius

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions and strong surface winds during the day.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 May 2024, 08:16 IST
New Delhi: Delhi is likely to witness an uncomfortably hot Monday with the mercury expected to settle at 45 degrees Celsius during the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Delhiites woke up to a warm morning with the minimum temperature settling at 29.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, according to the IMD.

The relative humidity at 8:30 am stood at 43 per cent.

It said the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 45 degrees Celsius.

