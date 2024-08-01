Heavy rain brings Delhi to its knees, 2 drown in Ghazipur; schools closed on Thursday

The traffic situation was especially chaotic on roads in Lutyens' Delhi and those leading to Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

Old Rajinder Nagar, where students were protesting the death of three UPSC aspirants due to flooding in a coaching institute basement, was under knee-deep water. In Connaught Place, water gushed into many showrooms and restaurants.

Widespread waterlogging prompted the traffic police to issue an advisory, asking commuters to avoid certain roads.

They said vehicular movement was hit on the carriageway from Moolchand towards Chirag Delhi, both carriageways on Anuvrat Marg, Outer Ring Road, Syama Prasad Mukherjee Marg and Mahatma Gandhi Marg among other key roads.

The traffic police also suggested alternative routes and highlighted diversions imposed for commuters to consider given the waterlogging.

Multiple areas, including in Kashmere Gate, Karol Bagh and Pragati Maidan, were marooned following the heavy downpour.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi said it received four complaints about waterlogging and three calls about fallen trees from different parts of Delhi. Power cuts were also reported across the city.

In Old Delhi's Daryaganj area, the boundary wall of a school collapsed upon cars parked outside while the road beneath caved in.

In South Delhi's Chhatarpur area, slippers were seen floating on waterlogged streets as vehicles drove by.

There was chaos in the Pragati Maidan tunnel as well due to waterlogging. The ITO intersection, the Dhaula Kuan area and the road towards the airport witnessed traffic snarls due to inundation.

Rainwater gushed into the Press Club of India, where people were seen sitting in knee-deep water in a purported photo shared online.

With the BJP slamming the ruling AAP in Delhi over the situation and accusing it of negligence and mismanagement, Atishi said the city government and the MCD were maintaining a close watch.

"There has been very heavy rainfall in Delhi in the last two hours. Delhi Govt and MCD are maintaining a close watch on low lying areas and vulnerable waterlogging locations, to ensure no untoward incident takes place," she said in another post on 'X'.