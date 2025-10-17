Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi High Court to hear Sajjan Kumar’s appeal against conviction in 1984 riots case, life term in November

The trial court said that though the killings of “two innocent persons” in the case were no less an offence, it was not a “rarest of rare case” warranting the imposition of the death penalty.
Last Updated : 17 October 2025, 10:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2025, 10:06 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi High Court1984 anti-Sikh riots

Follow us on :

Follow Us