Hope not challenged as wasteful expenditure: PM quips on Rs 800 cr allotted for SC’s expansion

"Hope no one files a petition in the court terming it as wasteful expenditure, like it was done for the new Parliament building," he said.

Modi in his speech emphasised the need to capitalise on all opportunities coming India's way, and mentioned ease of living, ease of doing business, travel, communication and ease of justice as the nation’s top priorities.

“Ease of justice is the right of every Indian citizen and the Supreme Court of India, its medium,” he said.

As the entire justice system in the country is administered and guided by the Supreme Court, the PM Modi stressed that the government has prioritised making the Supreme Court accessible to the remotest parts of the country.

He mentioned giving acceptance to the third phase of the E-Courts Mission Project. Modi said that fund allocation for the third phase has been increased four times from the second phase.

The prime minister expressed delight that the digitisation of all courts in the country is being monitored by the CJI himself.

Highlighting the essence of Indian values and modernity in legal framework, the Prime Minister said there was a need for the laws to reflect both Indian ethos and contemporary practices.

“The convergence of Indian values and modernity is equally essential in our legal statutes. The government is actively working on modernizing laws to align with the present situation and best practices,” he said.

Modi emphasised the significance of transitioning from centuries-old laws to new statutes.

"The transition from old laws to new ones should be seamless, which is imperative," he said.