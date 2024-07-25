I.N.D.I.A. bloc to protest over Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's declining health in jail on July 30

New Delhi: I.N.D.I.A bloc parties will hold a protest in the national capital on July 30 over the issue of declining health of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is lodged in Tihar jail.
AAP said the protest will be held in Jantar Mantar next Tuesday, which will see participation of top Opposition leaders. The AAP has been accusing the ruling BJP of conspiring to kill Kejriwal in jail citing medical reports to show that his sugar levels had fallen frequently.
At an I.N.D.I.A. meeting on Tuesday, AAP's Raghav Chadha had briefed the leaders about Kejriwal’s health condition and said that he is mentally strong but is physically weak. He had suggested to the Opposition leaders that they should meet Kejriwal in jail and issue a joint statement.
During a later meeting, sources said, it was decided to hold a protest in Jantar Mantar.
Earlier in March, I.N.D.I.A. bloc had come together for a rally in Ramlila Maidan to protest against Kejriwal’s arrest.
Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy scam case. He was granted bail in the case by the Supreme Court but could not be released as CBI arrested him.
AAP was at loggerheads with Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and BJP over the health regime of Kejriwal in Tihar jail, accusing the jail administration of not taking proper care of the chief minister.
AAP had alleged that Kejriwal had lost weight drastically and his sugar levels dropped, amid a counter that Kejriwal did not follow the diet as prescribed to ensure that his sugar levels drop.
Published 25 July 2024, 12:21 IST