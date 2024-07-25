I.N.D.I.A. bloc to protest over Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's declining health in jail on July 30

Earlier in March, I.N.D.I.A. bloc had come together for a rally in Ramlila Maidan to protest against Kejriwal’s arrest.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the excise policy scam case. He was granted bail in the case by the Supreme Court but could not be released as CBI arrested him.

AAP was at loggerheads with Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and BJP over the health regime of Kejriwal in Tihar jail, accusing the jail administration of not taking proper care of the chief minister.

AAP had alleged that Kejriwal had lost weight drastically and his sugar levels dropped, amid a counter that Kejriwal did not follow the diet as prescribed to ensure that his sugar levels drop.