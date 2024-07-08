India Youth Front holds protest in Delhi against exam irregularities

New Delhi: India Youth Front, an umbrella group representing I.N.D.I.A. bloc parties' youth wings, on Monday protested against the irregularities in exams, including the controversy-ridden NEET, at the Jantar Mantar here.

In a press conference last week, Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV said the IYF will hold a protest against the paper leaks in the medical entrance exam.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) medical entrance exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency on May 5, with around 24 lakh candidates appearing.