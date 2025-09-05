<p>New Delhi: A controversial post by the Kerala unit of the Congress party on X linking the recent GST cut on bidis with Bihar, led to severe backlash from the BJP with many leaders protesting the tweet in the election going state. The tweet, referencing the Goods and Services Tax overhaul that reduced bidi taxes from 28% to 18%, stating: “Bidis and Bihar start with B. Cannot be considered a sin anymore.” </p><p>The tweet drew widespread condemnation and was soon deleted amid backlash. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/b-for-blunder-congress-bidi-bihar-jibe-blows-up-hands-bjp-fresh-ammo-as-apology-fails-3713804">BJP and its allies responded</a> with force. Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary denounced the post as an “insult to the entire Bihar,” accusing Congress of repeatedly revealing its “true character” by targeting both Bihar and Prime Minister Modi’s family. </p>.NDA's 5-hour Bihar bandh call over hurling of abuse at PM Modi's mother gets mixed response.<p>Union Minister Nityanand Rai said Congress takes “pleasure in insulting Biharis” and vowed that the people of Bihar would deliver a lesson to those who attack their “self-respect”. </p><p>“B doesn’t just mean bidi, it also means buddhi (intellect), which you lack! B also means budget, which irritates you whenever Bihar receives special assistance… Congress has not only insulted Bihar again but mocked its glorious history and democracy,” said JDU’s Sanjay Kumar Jha. </p><p>BJP’s national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused the Congress of “crossing all limits,” questioning whether RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav endorsed the jibe and lamenting what he called the party’s “hatred for Bihar”. </p><p>The Congress later issued an apology and clarified the post was misinterpreted and had been twisted. The Congress also said that the tweet did not reflect the party’s official stance.</p>