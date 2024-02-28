Intent of notifying place under UAPA not to seize properties of innocent owners: Delhi High Court

"This court is of the view that the intent of notifying a place under Section 8 of UAPA is to ensure that it is not used for unlawful activities. Its intent is not to seize the properties of innocent owners who are neither members of the unlawful association nor involved in unlawful activities.

"In fact, it is the case of the petitioner (owner of the property) that he did not know that his property was being used by the tenant for unlawful activities," a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet P S Arora said.

The petition filed by the property owner challenged the central government's September 2022 notification notifying his property situated in Jamia Nagar here as being used for carrying out activities of PFI and its associates.

The move came after PFI, its alleged associates and affiliates were declared as an unlawful association by a September 27, 2022 notification.

The petitioner owner's counsel said he had given the property on lease to a person in December 2021 for 11 months and not to PFI or any of its alleged associates or affiliates.

The lawyer said the owner was not a member of PFI and had no knowledge that the tenant was a member of PFI or that the house was being used for carrying out unlawful activities.