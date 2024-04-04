JNU issues notice to 21, including victim of sexual harassment, for protesting at varsity gate

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration has issued a proctorial inquiry notice to 21 students, including the victim of an alleged sexual harassment incident, who have been sitting on an indefinite strike here at the main gate of the campus against alleged inaction by the varsity administration in the matter.

The students have been staging a protest against the alleged incident since April 1. The incident allegedly took place on the night of March 30.

The chief proctor's office asked the protesting students to appear before it to explain their position.

The alleged victim could not be contacted for an immediate reaction.

The varsity's chief security officer on April 2 submitted a report to the proctor's office saying that the students had allegedly obstructed the north gate of the campus, where the protest is taking place.