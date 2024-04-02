JNU student on strike against 'inaction' over sexual harassment complaint

The complainant further raised concerns over her safety and security on the campus. "It must be known that the person who harassed me and my friend resides in the same hostel as I do, and I am expected to go into the same hostel, the same corridors, the same mess, to face that person who has caused me such mental harassment."

The chief proctor had earlier said that the two ex-students facing the allegations have been declared 'out-of-bounds from campus'.