Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

JNU: Panel formed to choose head for Kannada chair

Earlier Kannada Development Authority chairman Purushothama Bilimale had requested JNU Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit to find a new head for the Kannada chair.
DHNS
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 02:53 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 November 2024, 02:53 IST
DelhiJNU

Follow us on :

Follow Us