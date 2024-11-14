JNU: Panel formed to choose head for Kannada chair

<p>New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has constituted a search committee to suggest a name for being appointed as head of the Kannada language chair of the university. </p>.<p>The search committee comprises JNU faculties, including Shobha Shivashankaran, Ramesh Salian, Reeta Sony and Sangamesh. The post was vacant after the tenure of Prof Vishwanath of the University of Mysore (UoM) ended. </p>.<p>Earlier Kannada Development Authority chairman Purushothama Bilimale had requested JNU Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit to find a new head for the Kannada chair. </p>.<p>Since there was no head for the study centre, it had become non-functional. </p>.<p>The chair was set up in 2015 with a grant of Rs 5 crore from the state government.</p>.<p>There was a demand from the chair to the state government to sanction more funds for various activities. </p>.<p>As the first head of the chair, Bilimale served till 2020, before retiring from service.</p>