JNU professor Mazhar Asif appointed Jamia Millia Islamia vice-chancellor

Asif is currently a professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University's (JNU) School of Languages.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 12:56 IST

Published 24 October 2024, 12:56 IST
India NewsEducationappointmentJamia Millia Islamiavice-chancellor

