Journalist Umesh Upadhyay dies after falling from height during building inspection in Delhi, 'deeply saddened,' says PM Modi

Journalist Umesh Upadhyay passed away on Sunday after he suffered serious injuries upon falling from a height while inspecting renovation work in his building in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area on Sunday, police said.

At around 2:50 pm, the police received information from the Indian Spinal Centre in Vasant Kunj regarding admission of Upadhyay, a senior police officer said.

"On enquiry, it was revealed that at about 10:30 am, when Upadhyay was inspecting the renovation work of his building, he accidentally fell from the fourth floor to the second floor," the officer said.

The 64-year-old was seriously hurt in his head and suffered multiple other injuries. He was rushed to the Indian Spinal Centre at around 11 am, however he later succumbed due to the fall, the officer added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was deeply saddened by the death of the senior journalist.

"I am deeply saddened by the demise of senior journalist and writer Umesh Upadhyay ji, who made valuable contributions in the field of digital media and television. His demise is an irreparable loss for the world of journalism. I express my condolences to his family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," PM modi wrote on X.