<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=supreme%20court#google_vignette">Supreme Court</a> on Wednesday slammed Leena Paulose, wife of alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, seeking expeditious hearing of her bail plea before the Delhi High Court in a Rs 200 crore extortion case.</p>.<p>A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Prashant Kumar Mishra said the tendency of approaching the apex court for seeking early hearing of cases is not acceptable.</p>.<p>"It is not acceptable. Just because of proximity of the Supreme Court, everyone comes here and then seeks adjournment," the bench observed.</p><p>He said the matter is listed Wednesday also for hearing and sought an adjournment. The bench agreed to adjourn the matter.</p> <p>The top court was hearing a plea filed by Paulose seeking expeditious hearing of her bail plea.</p>.<p>Delhi Police has booked Chandrashekar for allegedly duping the wives of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh, of Rs 200 crore.</p>.<p>Several separate investigations against him in the country are currently underway.</p>.<p>Chandrasekhar and Paulose, who are also facing proceedings in a money laundering case of the Enforcement Directorate, were arrested by Delhi Police in the extortion case.</p><p>The police have also invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the case.</p>.<p>Delhi Police alleged Paulose, Chandrashekar and other accused persons used hawala routes and created shell companies to park the money received as proceeds of crime. </p>