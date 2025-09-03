Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Manoj Jarange has dehydration and low blood sugar, given IV fluids: Doctors

Jarange, who hails from Jalna district in the Marathwada region, later left the venue in an ambulance for a medical check-up.
Last Updated : 03 September 2025, 08:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 September 2025, 08:32 IST
India NewsMaharashtraManoj Jarange

Follow us on :

Follow Us