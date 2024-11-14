Home
Juvenile held for stabbing brother-in-law to death in Delhi

The police have apprehended the accused, who claimed the deceased, identified as Raja Babu, used to frequently tease him.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 16:51 IST

Published 14 November 2024, 16:51 IST
India NewsDelhiCrimeStabCrime case

