Juvenile held for stabbing brother-in-law to death in Delhi

<p>New Delhi: A juvenile stabbed his 26-year-old brother-in-law to death at Sudama Puri in west Delhi, allegedly because he was unhappy with her sister's 'love marriage' with the victim, police said on Thursday.</p><p>The police have apprehended the accused, who claimed the deceased, identified as Raja Babu, used to frequently tease him.</p>.Despite protests over stabbing of Chennai doctor, officials say medical services not affected.<p>"Upset over these factors, the minor killed his brother-in-law. We are probing if any other family member was involved in the act," a police officer said.</p><p>The father of the deceased said his son, who worked as a labourer, got married last year against the wishes of the woman's family members, who, he suspects, orchestrated the murder, the officer said.</p><p>"The family members of the woman live nearby. There was tension between my son and his in-laws ever since he got married," the victim's father alleged in the police complaint.</p><p>Police received a PCR call on Wednesday and by the time a team reached the spot, Raja Babu had been taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the officer said.</p><p>During investigation, police scanned CCTV footage from the area and noticed suspicious activity by the accused who confessed to the crime during questioning.</p><p>The accused claimed he was unhappy with his sister's love marriage and also because his brother-in-law taunted him frequently, which led him to commit the crime, the officer said.</p><p>Police have detained some of the woman's family members for questioning after registering a murder case, police said.</p>