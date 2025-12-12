Menu
Karnataka hate speech bill | Legislation designed to 'silence' critics: BJP's Pralhad Joshi slams Congress govt

Such "cruel measures" reflect the Congress’s insecurity, not its commitment to democracy, he charged.
Last Updated : 12 December 2025, 15:51 IST
Published 12 December 2025, 15:51 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsSiddaramaiahPralhad Joshihate speechBill

