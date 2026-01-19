Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Karur stampede case: TVK chief Vijay appears before CBI for second time, grilled for over 6 hours

This was the second round of questioning by the CBI after the actor was grilled for about seven hours on January 12.
Last Updated : 19 January 2026, 14:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 January 2026, 14:00 IST
India NewsCBIThalapathy VijaystampedeTVK

Follow us on :

Follow Us