<p>Mumbai: With <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP </a>emerging as Number. 1 in the toughly-contested elections to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the party is all set to have its mayor in Mumbai. </p><p>However, this would not be BJP's first Mayor of Mumbai. </p><p>From 1982-83, Dr Prabhakar Pai of the BJP was the Mayor of Bombay, as the metropolis was then called. </p> .Mumbai mayor to be elected after reservation lottery .<p>In fact, Dr Pai hailed from Barkur in the Udupi district of Karnataka.</p><p>“Dr Prabhakar Pai had been the Mayor of Mumbai from 1982-1983 and belonged to the BJP. This was just couple of years after the formation of the BJP,” said Prakash Akolkar, veteran journalist, political analyst and commentator. </p> .<p>Dr Pai had illustrious career — Municipal Councillor (1968-1984), Mayor of Mumbai (1982-83), Chairman of BEST Committee (1978), Chairman Medical Relief & Public Health Committee Mumbai (1968 -1970), Executive Vice President Life Insurance Federation Of India, General Secretary of Mayors Fund Committee, Trustee, Zunka Bhakar Trust Mumbai , Vice president of the Ramakrishna Mission, Khar (West) Mumbai. </p><p>“Dr Pai came from a Congress background, subsequently went to Janata Party and then Congress,” added veteran political commentator Sanjeev Sabde. </p><p>The doctor-social worker had also founded the Janata Seva Sangh. </p>