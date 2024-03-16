JOIN US
delhi

Kejriwal announces survey of street vendors in Delhi to provide them proper space for running shops

Kejriwal said the survey would be completed in a few months after which the vendors would be provided space in a proper manner so that there is no problem to other shopkeepers and any traffic issue.
Last Updated 16 March 2024, 09:25 IST

New Delhi: Ahead of the declaration of Lok Sabha poll dates, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced a survey of 'rehri-patri' (street) vendors in the city to provide them space for running their shops.

In a video message, Kejriwal said the survey would be completed in a few months after which the vendors would be provided space in a proper manner so that there is no problem to other shopkeepers and any traffic issue.

Kejriwal said his government was committed to ensuring that street vendors were able to earn their livelihood respectably without facing any harassment from police or other authorities.

(Published 16 March 2024, 09:25 IST)
India NewsDelhiArvind Kejriwalsurveyvendors

