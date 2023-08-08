Kejriwal approves removal of 96 trees for railway building in Delhi

As per the proposal approved by the Delhi government, various species of trees that suit the soil and climate of the national capital will be planted in lieu of the removal and transplantation of the trees. These include neem, amaltas, pipal, pilkhan, gular, bargad, desi kikar and arjun, among other species. These trees will be planted as saplings of six-eight feet in height on non-forest lands, the statement said.