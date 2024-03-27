Kejriwal's Plea Hearing Live: Delhi HC says matter to be taken up after supplementary list is over
Hello readers! The Delhi High Court is hearing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in excise policy case. The matter is being heard by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma. Notably, the Delhi CM is in ED remand until March 28. Stay tuned to DH for latest updates on the court hearing.
We encourage fair, transparent legal process: After Germany, US reacts to Kejriwal's arrest
Arvind Kejriwal won't resign as Delhi CM, AAP decides as it launches 'Main Bhi Kejriwal' campaign after ED arrest
PIL in Delhi High Court to stop CM Arvind Kejriwal from issuing directions while in ED's custody
"Matter has been passed over. Will be taken up after some time, when the court finishes the supplementary list," the court says.
As Delhi HC hears Kejriwal's plea, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S V Raju sought time to file a detailed reply to CM's plea. Advocate Raju stated that they got a copy of the petition only yesterday.
The Delhi High Court says that the matter will be taken up after the supplementary list is over.
Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal says, "I have challenged remand itself, which ends tomorrow. I'm asking your lordships to decide the fundamental position and basis for remand. There is no need for reply from anyone."
