Khalid Saifi moves Delhi HC against attempt to murder charge in riots case

New Delhi: United Against Hate founder Khalid Saifi on Thursday approached the Delhi High Court against invocation of the charge of attempt to murder against him in a case related to the communal rights that erupted in parts of the city in February 2020.

The senior lawyer appearing for Saifi argued that once the offences under the Arms Act were dropped against him, and neither any weapon was recovered nor the alleged gunshot was attributed to him, the charge under section 307 (attempt to murder) IPC can't be framed.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri, however, orally said that in view of the statements of witnesses about Saifi's presence at the place of the incident and "provocation", he was not inclined to entertain the plea.