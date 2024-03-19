Lok Sabha polls: Delhi Police appoints nodal officer to keep tab on social media content

New Delhi: Appointment of a nodal officer and issuance of a complaint number and email address are among the steps taken by Delhi Police to prevent the spread of "objectionable messages" through SMSs or social media platforms during the Lok Sabha polls.

Joint Commissioner of Police B S Jaiswal has been appointed as nodal officer (social media monitoring and cybercrime) to deal with "matters concerning objectionable messages transmitted through SMSs or various social media platforms during the Lok Sabha elections 2024", said a notice issued by the police department here.

The police have also issued a number - 8130099025 - and an e-mail address - nodalsmmc.election24@delhipolice.gov.in - where people can report matters related to objectionable content on social media, an official said on Tuesday.