Lok Sabha elections: Poll vault

Alliances

Both the NDA and I.N.D.I.A. are rushing to finalise seat deals with allies. On Monday, it sealed the Bihar deal. BJP is now looking to seal the deal with Akali Dal at the earliest. There were rumours about an announcement on March 10, but nothing has happened. Also, there is renewed interest in BJD after initial collapse of negotiations. Congress on the other hand is looking to seal its Bihar and Maharashtra alliances in a couple of days.