Lok Sabha elections: Poll vault

Alliances
Both the NDA and I.N.D.I.A. are rushing to finalise seat deals with allies. On Monday, it sealed the Bihar deal. BJP is now looking to seal the deal with Akali Dal at the earliest. There were rumours about an announcement on March 10, but nothing has happened. Also, there is renewed interest in BJD after initial collapse of negotiations. Congress on the other hand is looking to seal its Bihar and Maharashtra alliances in a couple of days.
Delhi Congress
BJP has announced all its seven candidates for Delhi Lok Sabha polls, while AAP has decided on the four it is contesting in alliance with Congress. BJP has replaced all its sitting MPs except one while AAP is fielding three sitting MLAs and a former MP. However, Congress is yet to name its three candidates while multiple names are being speculated. A decision could come on Tuesday.
(Published 19 March 2024, 04:19 IST)