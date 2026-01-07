<p>Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced a live interaction with the city's youngsters titled 'Lunch Pe Charcha' on Sunday, ahead of the National Youth Day.</p><p>Inviting youngsters across the State for the National Youth Day celebrations, the Chief Minister said in a social media post, "Since it’s a working day and you will all be busy, Sunday, January 11 – Let’s meet over lunch."</p>.<p><strong>Agenda of the interaction</strong></p><p>The programme aims to hold open conversation with Delhi's youngsters on the three agendas, engaging them to address underlying issues in the city.</p><p>1. Grievances over the past 11 years.</p><p>2. A honest review of the last 11 months of governance since Gupta assumed office in February 2025.</p><p>3. To come up with pragmatic plans to turn their ideas into tangible outcomes.</p>.<p><strong>How to participate?</strong></p><p>To join the interaction, Gupta has urged young people to comment or send a direct message to the Chief Minister's social media handle.</p><p><strong>Is there an entry limit?</strong></p><p>Yes, on an average, the inaugural lunch programme will permit 15-20 individuals to connect in the meet.</p><p>Through the initiative, which is on the lines of the Prime Minister's annual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', Gupta aims to align Delhi's development with Narendra Modi's 'Vision 2047'.</p>