Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

'Lunch Pe Charcha': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to host live interaction with youngsters on January 11

The programme aims to hold open conversation with Delhi's youth on three agendas, engaging them to address underlying issues in the city
Last Updated : 07 January 2026, 09:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 January 2026, 09:35 IST
India NewsDelhiNational Youth DayRekha Gupta

Follow us on :

Follow Us