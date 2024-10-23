Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Maliwal assault case: Court asks prosecution to provide Bibhav list of 'unrelied upon' documents

Kumar, accused of assaulting Maliwal on May 13 at the former chief minister's official residence, is currently out on bail.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 03:35 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 03:35 IST
India NewsDelhiArvind KejriwalSwati Maliwal

Follow us on :

Follow Us