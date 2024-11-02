Home
Man arrested from Delhi for calling up Pappu Yadav posing as aide of Lawrence Bishnoi

Yadav had shot off letters to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, pleading for enhanced security, after having received the call 'from a Dubai number'.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 15:50 IST

Published 02 November 2024, 15:50 IST
India NewsDelhiLawrence BishnoiPappu Yadav

