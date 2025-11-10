<p>New Delhi: A man allegedly shot himself dead at New <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi's </a>Jantar Mantar on Monday, police said.</p>.<p>Upon receiving information about the incident, a team of officers reached the spot and found the man’s body with a gunshot injury.</p>.<p>"He is yet to be identified. Police personnel are present at the spot, and the scene has been cordoned off," a senior police officer said.</p>.Delhi-NCR's AQI sinks to season's worst at 391.<p>The body will be sent for post-mortem examination after completing legal formalities.</p>.<p>"The exact circumstances under which the man shot himself are being verified. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway," the officer added.</p>.<p>More details are awaited in the matter.</p>