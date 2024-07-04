Man shoots self over 'affair' in Delhi's Rohini, probe on

New Delh: A 30-year-old man allegedly shot himself dead in Rohini on Thursday outside of a woman's house, police said.
Police sources have said that they recovered a handwritten note from the man where he mentioned that he was committing suicide over his love affair with the woman.
The deceased was identified as Sunil Thakur, a resident of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, they said.
According to police, they received a PCR call around 8.40 am at the KN Katju Marg police station regarding a person suffering a gunshot injury in the Sector 17 area.
When the police team reached the spot, they found Thakur lying on the staircase of a building. They rushed him to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival, a senior police officer said.
Police said that a suicide note was recovered from the place of the incident and is being examined. They also recovered the gun. Further investigation into the matter is underway.
Published 04 July 2024, 16:12 IST