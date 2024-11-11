Home
delhi

Man shot dead in Delhi's Mukundpur area

He was standing with four to five men outside his house in Mukundpur area when a verbal spat ensued between them and one of the man shot him.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 20:07 IST

Published 10 November 2024, 20:07 IST
India NewsDelhiCrimemurder

