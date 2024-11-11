Man shot dead in Delhi's Mukundpur area

<p>New Delhi: A 20-year-old man died after he was shot by five men in Mukundpur area of outernorth Delhi, police on Sunday said.</p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as Rangeela, they said.</p>.Delhi constable gives CPR to road accident victim, saves life.<p>He was standing with four to five men outside his house in Mukundpur area when a verbal spat ensued between them and one of the man shot him, police said.</p>.<p>"Teams have been formed to investigate the case. We have rounded up few men. Further investigation is underway," a police officer said.</p>