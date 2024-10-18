Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Mayor Oberoi asks MCD commissioner to clean Delhi before Diwali

Oberoi has asked Kumar to pass an order to remove hoardings, wallpapers and stickers from across the city under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 16:57 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2024, 16:57 IST
India NewsDelhiMCD

Follow us on :

Follow Us