Minor girl forced to work as domestic help rescued from Greater Kailash

A 14-year-old girl forced to work as a domestic help was rescued by the Delhi Commission for Women along with the city police from Greater Kailash, a statement said on Tuesday.

On Saturday, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) received a complaint from an organisation, Silver Seven, informing that a minor girl was forced to work as a domestic help in Greater Kailash in southern part of the city. It was informed that the girl was being kept in a house against her wish and she was being mentally and physically tortured, the statement said.

The girl was rescued and brought to the police station. She was very frightened and traumatised and kept requesting not to be sent back to the house, it said.