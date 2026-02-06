Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Motorcyclist dies after falling into pit on under-construction road in west Delhi

A call regarding the incident was received around 7 am that took place in the Janakpuri area, following which police personnel rushed to the spot, police said.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 08:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 February 2026, 08:41 IST
India NewsDelhi

Follow us on :

Follow Us