<p>New Delhi: A motorcyclist died after falling into a pit on an under construction road in west <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi </a>on Friday morning, police said.</p>.<p>A call regarding the incident was received around 7 am that took place in the Janakpuri area, following which police personnel rushed to the spot, they said.</p>.<p>According to a senior police officer, preliminary investigations suggest that the location was a Delhi Jal Board construction site, which was properly barricaded.</p>.<p>"We are investigating the matter to ascertain the exact sequence of events," the officer added.</p>.<p>This incident comes weeks after the death of 27-year-old software engineer Yuvraj Mehta, who drowned after his car fell into a waterlogged pit near a construction site in Noida Sector 150 on the intervening night of January 16 and 17.</p>