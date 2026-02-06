Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamanipur

Thousands rally to protest against participation of Kuki-Zo-Hmar MLAs in Manipur govt formation

Effigies of Nemcha Kipgen, a woman Kuki MLA, who virtually took oath as deputy CM from New Delhi on Wednesday, and two other MLAs were bunt by protesters.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 14:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 February 2026, 13:09 IST
India NewskukiManipurRally

Follow us on :

Follow Us