Nangloi Jat MLA Shokeen inducted into AAP cabinet following Gahlot's switch to BJP

In a bid to control the damage caused due to Gahlot's exit, the AAP announced induction of Shokeen.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 10:09 IST

Published 18 November 2024, 10:09 IST
India NewsBJPAAPDelhiIndian PoliticsKailash Gahlot

