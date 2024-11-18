Nangloi Jat MLA Shokeen inducted into AAP cabinet following Gahlot's switch to BJP

<p>New Delhi: Nangloi Jat MLA Raghuvinder Shokeen was on Monday inducted into the Delhi cabinet, a development that comes a day after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aap">AAP's</a> prominent Jat leader and Transport minister Kailash Gahlot quit the party.</p>.<p>Shokeen is a Jat leader from outer Delhi.</p>.<p>In a bid to control the damage caused due to Gahlot's exit, the AAP announced induction of Shokeen.</p>.<p>At a press conference, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has decided that Shokeen will be the Cabinet minister in Delhi government.</p>.<p>Shokeen has served as the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) for two terms from Nangloi Jat. Prior to that, he was elected as a councillor for two terms, Sisodia stated.</p>.AAP loses Jat face with Gahlot's exit, rollout of much-touted cash dole for women may be affected.<p>Shokeen said the AAP has always taken all communities together.</p>.<p>"First of all, I want to thank all senior leaders of the party, including Kejriwal and Sisodia, that they have given me this opportunity. The AAP has always took all the communities together, while the BJP has always worked against Jats be it farmers' protest, wrestlers' issue, or Haryana election," Shokeen alleged.</p>.<p>When asked about Gahlot's induction into the BJP, Sisodia said, "It is up to him. He has been with us for a long time. If he wants to work with BJP, that is his decision." </p>.<p>Gahlot joined the BJP on Monday. </p>