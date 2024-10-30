Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

No Hindu-Muslim angle to ban on firecrackers in Delhi: Kejriwal

Kejriwal said Diwali is a festival of lights and it should be celebrated by lighting 'diya' and candles instead of bursting firecrackers that cause pollution.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 12:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2024, 12:39 IST
India NewsDelhiArvind Kejriwalfirecrackersban

Follow us on :

Follow Us