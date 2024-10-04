Home
No response from govt over demand for meeting, will sit on indefinite fast from Saturday: Wangchuk

Wangchuk was leading the 'Delhi Chalo Padyatra', which began from Leh a month ago.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 15:54 IST

Published 04 October 2024, 15:54 IST
India NewsDelhiSonam Wangchuk

