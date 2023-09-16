Home
One arrested for damaging idol outside temple in Delhi

The accused was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, police said.
Last Updated 16 September 2023, 07:33 IST

A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly damaging an idol placed outside a temple in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, police said on Saturday.

The accused was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, they said.

On Friday, Sheerpal Singh (48) of Sangam Vihar informed police that an unidentified person had broken an idol placed outside the Shiv temple in Gupta Colony with a stone, a senior police officer said.

On the basis of technical surveillance, Sarvesh, a resident of Sangam Vihar, was arrested. He was found 500 metres away from the incident spot in an inebriated condition, the officer said.

A case has been registered in the matter and further investigation is underway, police said.

(Published 16 September 2023, 07:33 IST)
