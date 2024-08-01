One killed, 3 hurt in building collapse incidents as Delhi braces for more rains

Roads in several areas, including ITO, Rajghat, Mother Dairy, Ganesh Nagar and Patparganj Road, remained waterlogged on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, a 22-year-old woman and her three-year-old son drowned in Ghazipur after they slipped into a drain due to waterlogging. The incident occurred near the Khoda Colony area, where the roadside drain was under construction.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi announced late Wednesday night that all schools in the city will remain closed on Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.

It has predicted generally cloudy sky, and light to moderate rain thundershowers during the day. The humidity was 97 per cent at 8.30 am.

The Salwan station in East Delhi's Mayur Vihar area recorded 147.5 mm rainfall from 8.30 am on Wednesday till 7.15 am on Thursday, according to the IMD.

The Najafgarh station recorded 113 mm rainfall and the Lodhi Road, Delhi University and Safdarjung observatories recorded 107.5 mm, 104.5 mm, and 105.6 mm rainfall respectively, it said.

Delhi PWD officials said, they received 90 calls regarding waterlogging till 6 am on Thursday. There were 20 calls for cleating uprooted trees.

In a post on X, the Delhi Traffic Police has asked commuters to avoid the Mundka as there is heavy waterlogging in the area.

"Traffic is affected on Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Nangloi towards Tikri Border and vice-versa due to heavy waterlogging and potholes on road in Mundka. Kindly avoid Mundka and take alternate route accordingly," it said

"Traffic is affected on Road No. 201 in the carriageway from Rajapuri Crossing towards Sector-1, Dwarka crossing due to uprooting of a tree on main road near Rajapuri. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch and plan their journey accordingly," the traffic police said in another post.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "satisfactory" category with a reading of 63 at 10 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".