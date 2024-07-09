Organ transplant racket involving Bangladeshis busted, Delhi doctor and five others arrested

The woman doctor, now working as a kidney transplant surgeon in a well-known hospital in southeast Delhi, was allegedly involved in the surgeries of some people from Bangladesh between 2021 and 2023, the officials said.

She allegedly conducted the surgeries in a Noida-based private hospital where she was a visiting consultant.

Also arrested are an assistant of the doctor and four others, including three Bangladeshi nationals.

The arrests took place over the last two weeks.