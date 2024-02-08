Parliament passes bills to amend SC, ST lists in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha

Initiating the debate, Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka of the Congress welcomed the bill but pointed out that about 150 to 200 tribes have been added to the list of Scheduled Tribes in the past five years.

"There are around 12 crore Scheduled Tribes across the country. When we were in government, there used to be a procedure, where a JPC was constituted. MPs were part of it. They used to visit places, check the criteria and recommend who is ST and who is not," Ulaka said.

"In the last four-five years, I think we have included almost 150 to 200 tribes in Scheduled Tribes. In Odisha, anyone who comes demanding ST status, the state government sends it to the central government.

"They have sent around 180 tribes to be considered as ST. This naturally raises a concern if the demands are genuine or not," he said, and added a JPC should look into the issue.

NCP MP (Sharad Pawar faction) Supriya Sule and Abdul Khaleque of the Congress also demanded that the Centre should form a JPC for meeting various communities that demand ST status and a comprehensive bill can be brought before Parliament.

Saugata Roy of TMC meanwhile called for simplifying the process for communities to get ST status.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan intervened in the debate and welcomed the bill.

"This is as important that this bill is coming at a time when a tribal woman is the president of India. The government is committed to protecting tribal people," he said.