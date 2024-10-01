Home
delhi

PIL in Delhi High Court against detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk

The matter was mentioned for listing before a bench of Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela by the counsel for the petitioner.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 10:08 IST

Published 01 October 2024, 10:08 IST
India NewsDelhiDelhi High CourtSonam WangchukPIL

