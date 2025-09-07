<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended the BJP MPs’ workshop at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament complex here, where he chose to sit in the last row among fellow parliamentarians in a rare gesture. </p><p>In a photo shared by BJP MP Ravi Kishan, PM Modi can be seen sitting in the last row of the auditorium among other parliamentarians of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).</p><p>"At the NDA MPs' workshop, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, seated in the last row, embodies the strength of the BJP; every worker is part of this organisation," Ravi Kishan wrote on X. </p>.BJYM launches ‘Namo Yuva Run’ with Milind Soman to mark PM Modi’s 75th birthday.<p>The BJP organised the two-day workshop for MPs with several sessions, including on its history, evolution, and lessons for its parliamentarians on boosting efficiency.</p>.<p>On the first day of the two-day session, MPs passed a unanimous resolution endorsing the Centre’s sweeping Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms.</p><p>PM Modi was felicitated for the GST reforms by the BJP MPs during the event. </p><p>The opening day of the workshop discussed on two central themes — “Towards a Developed India by 2027” and “Effective Use of Social Media by MPs.”</p><p>MPs deliberated on key sectors such as agriculture, defence, energy, education, railways, and transport. There were sessions on preparations for the upcoming parliamentary session, parliamentary procedures, subordinate legislation, and effective time management within the House.</p><p>The second day (Monday ) workshop will dedicate on training for MPs in connection with the Vice Presidential elections scheduled for September 9. </p><p>BJP MP Jagdambika Pal said that the party organises workshops to guide MPs on their role in constituencies.</p><p>“The Bharatiya Janata Party is the only political party that conducts workshops for its MPs, MLAs, and representatives from time to time on how to work with development, public contact, and outreach," he said.</p><p>"The workshops also cover national and international developments, practical aspects,” Pal said. </p>