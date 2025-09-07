Menu
PM Modi joins BJP lawmakers in back row at MPs’ workshop

In a photo shared by BJP MP Ravi Kishan, PM Modi can be seen sitting in the last row of the auditorium among other parliamentarians of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
Last Updated : 07 September 2025, 13:35 IST
Published 07 September 2025, 13:35 IST
